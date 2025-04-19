Scattered showers, storms move through Pittsburgh region Saturday

PITTSBURGH — It’s a remarkably warm Saturday morning with temperatures still near 70 degrees!

We’ll see more clouds today and the opportunity for occasional showers or storms, but most of the day will be dry and turning a little muggy.

An isolated storm is possible later in the morning, but we’ll be watching this afternoon as additional scattered showers and storms try to develop ahead of a cold front. The parameters aren’t overly impressive, but if we see a little sun break out, that may add enough fuel for a couple of strong storms.

Most leftover rain should exit by the late evening as cooler and drier air settles in for Easter Sunday. Still, temperatures will be slightly above average, with highs in the upper 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

A warm front will lift through late Sunday night, bringing another chance for showers and storms, and then again Monday afternoon. Temperatures look to stay above average through next week, with many days well into the 70s.

