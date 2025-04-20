Thousands of West Penn Power customers without electricity after burst of storms

A burst of storms has left thousands of people without electricity.

According to West Penn Power, 14,051 of their customers lost power in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Locally, Fayette County has 3,993 power outages as of 9:45 p.m.

773 customers in Greene County and 494 customers in Westmoreland County were without power.

Duquesne Light Company did not have any reported power outages in its area.

