Scattered snow continues throughout Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Most of the region has picked up a half inch to an inch of snow since Saturday night.

Waves of snow showers are expected to continue on Sunday. Steadier snow is expected east over the higher elevations as a coastal storm strengthens and tries to back inland.

Otherwise, road conditions should remain just wet for most of us, except for any brief bursts of snow in the afternoon.

There will be lulls this evening, but additional snow showers are expected overnight and into Monday, especially east over the mountains. Over six inches of snow is expected in the elevations of Indiana, Westmoreland and Fayette counties, stretching down into Preston and Garrett counties. One to three inches of snow is likely elsewhere, including what has already fallen.

Winds could gust over 30 mph on Monday, making it feel more like the low 20s. A clipper system is expected to move through late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, which could bring more accumulating snow. Yet another system could bring additional snow or rain from Thursday into Friday morning.

