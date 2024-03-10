Scattered snow falls throughout Sunday; squalls possible in afternoon

PITTSBURGH — There are big changes in the weather this morning, with temperatures falling into the low 30s. Wind gusts are picking up and could reach 40 mph by Sunday afternoon.

Any leftover rain showers have transitioned to snow showers north of Pittsburgh, and that activity will continue to expand southeastward throughout the morning. Watch for some heavier bursts of snow today, as snow squalls are possible — particularly during the midday and afternoon hours. Those who get under a squall could see a quick coating of snow and near zero visibility.

Snow showers will continue over the higher elevations tonight but should wrap up closer to midnight for most. It will be cold, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and wind chills near 20 on Monday morning.

We’ll see plenty of sun for Monday, with highs back near 50 degrees. Another rapid warm-up is on the way as temperatures head for 70 degrees again by Thursday.

