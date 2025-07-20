Scooter rider in critical condition after crashing into side of SUV, police say

PITTSBURGH — An early morning crash involving a scooter in Pittsburgh’s South Oakland area has left a man in critical condition.

First responders were sent to the intersection of Bates Street and 2nd Avenue around 5:30 a.m. for a pedestrian crash. A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says a man on a scooter ran a red light, then hit the side of an SUV.

Our crew on scene saw that the scooter was heavily damaged in the crash.

That man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The public safety official said the other driver remained on scene. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

