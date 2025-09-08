Scott Township police looking for missing woman in early stages of dementia

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Scott Township police say Helen Elyanoff, 86, was last seen driving a 2015 black Nissan Sentra with Pennsylvania license plate MWY9970.

Elyanoff is described as 5 feet, five inches tall; about 120 pounds and having reddish-gray hair.

Police say Elyanoff is in the early stages of dementia, and her family and community are “very concerned for her safety.”

Members of the public are told to watch for Elyanoff or her vehicle, and if they see anything, to call 911 immediately and not try to stop her.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group