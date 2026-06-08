Scottdale neighbors continue cleaning up damage from powerful storm

SCOTTDALE, Pa. — Neighbors in Scottdale spent Monday cleaning up debris, making repairs and assessing damage after powerful winds tore through the area, toppling trees and damaging property.

For homeowner Laurie Johnson, the storm uprooted a massive tree and damaged the house where she grew up and later raised her son.

“I was in shock. I still am because I know the insurance isn’t gonna cover everything, so I don’t know what I’ll do,” Johnson said.

The Reformed Church on Chestnut Street began evaluating damage to one of the church’s historic stained-glass windows, which leaders said was more than 250 years old.

“Everyone is really panicking about it and what we have ahead of us — finding out what the insurance will cover, finding out what it’s gonna cost the church,” Rev. T.J. Lucas said.

Despite the damage, Lucas said the congregation is trying to find a positive path forward. As the church undergoes a rebranding effort, he said leaders are considering commissioning a new stained-glass window that reflects the church’s renewed mission.

“There is some hope at the end of the storm,” Lucas said. “We can spin this into something positive because we’ve been rebranding our church. We can commission this new stained-glass window as part of that and put our new motto, ‘Love First,’ on it.”

Scottdale Mayor Lindy House said residents have been reaching out to ask how they can assist neighbors affected by the storm.

Johnson said community members quickly stepped up after the storm passed.

“The community just went around and started helping everyone — young kids that played soccer with my son, neighbors, firefighters, Scottdale Borough and Scottdale police,” she said.

As cleanup efforts continue, borough officials say volunteers willing to lend a hand are welcome as the community works to recover from the storm’s damage.

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