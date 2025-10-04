Scottdale police asking for help finding missing woman

SCOTTDALE, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Lydia Nelson Prince, 48, was reported missing by relatives after they hadn’t heard from her since Thursday afternoon, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

Scottdale police say Prince could be in a red Subaru Impreza with the Pennsylvania license plate number of MBC-5604.

Officials urge anyone with information to call 911 or Scottdale police at (724) 887-8220.

