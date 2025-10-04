Missing Westmoreland County woman found safe in Kentucky; accused kidnapper arrested

A missing Westmoreland County woman was found safe in Kentucky overnight. The man she was with, who’s accused of kidnapping her earlier in the week, was arrested.

The Scottdale Police Department on Friday night asked the public for help locating Lydia Prince, who was reported missing by her family after they hadn’t heard from her since Thursday afternoon.

This plea for help from authorities comes days after police say Shawn Prince kidnapped Lydia at gunpoint and forced her to stay in the woods overnight.

She was able to escape and get to the Scottdale Police Department. But went missing again a day later.

Now, Scottdale police say both Lydia and Shawn were located after a joint investigation between agencies in Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

Scottdale police say the pair’s vehicle was spotted overnight by a roadside camera in Morehead, Kentucky. After that, agencies worked to determine where they might be going and stationed officers at those locations. Investigators were also contacting hotels and interviewing family members.

Eventually, the vehicle was located in a hotel parking lot in Maysville, Kentucky. Officers conducting a search warrant located both Shawn and Lydia.

Shawn was taken into custody and now awaits extradition on his charges, which include kidnapping, simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment.

Lydia was located safe and will be able to return to her family.

