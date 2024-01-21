Sculptures put on display for 2024 Ice Festival in Ligonier

LIGONIER, Pa. — A winter tradition returned to Westmoreland County this weekend.

The Ligonier Ice Festival featured more than 50 sculptures.

Families could see some of the sculptures made live.

The event draws in people from the community and from places further out.

“It’s a great small town. We love it. We set our sails here every year for this event and we have a great time,” said visitor Tekoah Guedis.

The festival wrapped up on Sunday.

Anyone who wants to see the sculptures can visit 120 E Main Street at any time. They will be up for as long as it stays cold.

