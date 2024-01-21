Local

Sculptures put on display for 2024 Ice Festival in Ligonier

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

Sculptures put on display for 2024 Ice Festival in Ligonier A winter tradition returned to Westmoreland County this weekend. (WPXI/WPXI)

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

LIGONIER, Pa. — A winter tradition returned to Westmoreland County this weekend.

The Ligonier Ice Festival featured more than 50 sculptures.

PHOTOS: Sculptures put on display for 2024 Ice Festival in Ligonier

Families could see some of the sculptures made live.

The event draws in people from the community and from places further out.

“It’s a great small town. We love it. We set our sails here every year for this event and we have a great time,” said visitor Tekoah Guedis.

The festival wrapped up on Sunday.

Anyone who wants to see the sculptures can visit 120 E Main Street at any time. They will be up for as long as it stays cold.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Ron DeSantis suspends his 2024 presidential campaign
  • Search efforts continue 4 years after Allegheny County woman disappears
  • Man accused of killing neighbor over loud snoring
  • VIDEO:5 firefighters hurt while battling 5-alarm fire in Homestead
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read