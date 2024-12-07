Search of Monongahela River continues Saturday for possibly crashed plane in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — On Saturday, first responders will continue searching for a plane that possibly crashed near the Monongahela River in Fayette County.

Several departments began searching on and along the river near Masontown on Friday afternoon.

The Adah Volunteer Fire Department says late into the search, a crew on the water identified an “area of interest” near where “the initial report was given of seeing the aircraft potentially go down.” That area of interest is on the Fayette County side of the Monongahela River in German Township.

But, due to approaching darkness, dropping temperatures and a need for more resources, the search was called off because first responders determined it couldn’t continue safely. The search resumes on Saturday morning.

The Adah Volunteer Fire Department says a plane was not located on Saturday — only an area of interest that needs investigating.

