Search underway for missing fisherman in Youghiogheny River in Fayette County

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A search is underway for a fisherman who was reported missing Tuesday night along the Youghiogheny River in Connellsville.

Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln said several swift water rescue teams will be assisting in the search on Wednesday and will be using sonar equipment to search the river.

“Please continue to keep the family of this individual in your thoughts and prayers,” Mayor Lincoln said in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

