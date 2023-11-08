Search underway in river following reports of person jumping off Hulton Bridge following crash

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A search is underway in the Allegheny River after reports that a person jumped from the Hulton Bridge following a crash.

Chopper 11 is over the scene and can see a massive response.

PHOTOS: Heavy police presence on Hulton Bridge following reports of person jumping after crash

The Harmar fire chief said jet skis are in the water, along with swift water rescue.

