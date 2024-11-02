Seasonal temperatures on Saturday; another warming trend starts Sunday

PITTSBURGH — It’s much cooler this morning, with temperatures ranging from 30 degrees to the low 40s. Sunshine will get us back to seasonable levels, with highs pushing 60.

After a chilly start on Sunday, we enter yet another warming trend. Sunday afternoon highs will reach the mid-60s, with 70s back in the forecast on Monday and Tuesday. In fact, there’s a real possibility we get close to a record high on Election Day, which was 80 degrees set in 1948.

The next front will bring us light showers next Wednesday, but it won’t cool us down much, with highs still in the 60s toward the end of the week.

