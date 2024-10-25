Second Avenue Commons shelter prepares to reopen after fire over the summer

PITTSBURGH — The Second Avenue Commons homeless shelter is preparing to reopen after a fire over the summer.

Channel 11 got a tour of the facility on Thursday. It’s set to reopen on Monday.

>> Nearly 200 people displaced due to fire at Second Avenue Commons

Leaders said 92 people staying at the temporary Pittsburgh Mercy shelter will return to Second Avenue Commons.

All five floors of the shelter had heavy smoke and water damage.

“We’ve been able to mobilize crews and resources in record time to get this place back up and running,” County Executive Sara Innamorato said. “And it’s coming at a critical moment when the weather is turning and we’re seeing more and more of our neighbors need help.”

Starting Tuesday, the engagement center at the shelter will reopen with expanded days and hours.

It will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

