Second man arrested in suspected murder-for-hire plot, gunman still unidentified

ROSTRAVER, Pa. — A man was shot and killed at a busy Rostraver Township shopping center three years ago. Now, a second arrest has been made in what police say was a murder-for-hire plot.

Police say a man tried to hire a hitman to kill his business partner after they had dinner. They believe he hired a man, who then hired a second man who pulled the trigger.

Channel 11 was there back in 2022 when medics and police rushed to the busy Rostraver shopping plaza for a man shot in the head and killed.

The case would remain sealed and spark speculation for more than a year.

In 2023, police arrested Keven Van Lam, who they say wanted his business partner, Boyke Budiarachman, dead.

Investigators said Lam believed Budiarachman was sabotaging his Charleroi immigrant hiring business and stealing employees.

The two men had dinner together at Samurai Japanese Cuisine.

Police say that while they were there, Lam was in contact with someone he had hired to kill Budiarachman after dinner.

According to a criminal complaint, Lam was communicating with a man named “Tuan,” who agreed on $65,000 to kill the victim.

Police say Lam told him when and where the two men would be having dinner.

Now, three years later, there is a new break in the case.

11 Investigates learned that state police started searching for Vietnamese inmates in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.

They identified a man sentenced to death for a double murder in Philadelphia.

That inmate’s brother was listed on his approved visitor list and JPay account as Tuan Dang.

Police say Lam positively identified Dang.

Investigators say Dang admitted to his role, telling them he hired another man to carry out the shooting.

Police say surveillance video shows the gunman, but he has never been identified.

