Second man charged in deadly 2023 Jeanette shootout

JEANETTE, Pa. — A second man is facing charges for a 2023 Jeanette shootout that killed a woman and hurt several others.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli says multiple charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, were filed against DeShawn Russell on Wednesday.

He’s currently incarcerated at a Pennsylvania prison on unrelated charges.

Another man, Maleek Green, 27, who was arrested in North Carolina earlier in April, is also charged with murder and attempted murder, among other charges, in connection with this shooting. Green is currently being held at the Westmoreland County Prison.

Both men’s charges stem from a shooting inside a house on Lowry Avenue in Jeanette in June 2023. Brianna Lartz, 25, was shot in the head and killed. Four others, including Green, were injured in the gunfire.

Witnesses told police that Green and Russell were firing shots inside the home.

