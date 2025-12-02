Teen arrested in connection with shooting, robbery at Washington County store

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A teen is facing charges in connection with a shooting that happened at a Washington County store.

Monday evening, the City of Washington Police Department announced that they arrested a 17-year-old boy, who will be charged as an adult.

He faces charges of conspiracy to attempt criminal homicide, robbery to inflict serious bodily injury, robbery to threaten serious injury, aggravated assault to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, aggravated assault to cause serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a minor, firearms not to be possessed not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

“This arrest reflects the continued commitment of the City of Washington Police Department to pursue violent offenders and ensure the safety of our community,” the City of Washington Police Department said.

Police were called to the Washington Food Mart on West Chestnut Street at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, where they found a woman who had been shot multiple times. She was last listed in stable condition.

Officers said they were looking for three suspects in total.

Channel 11 is working to obtain court paperwork to learn more about this suspect and the arrest. Check back in for more details.

