Second trial begins for man accused of shooting, killing Pittsburgh teen in Strip District

PITTSBURGH — More than four years after honor student Ahmir Tuli was murdered outside his mother’s restaurant, the man who police say pulled the trigger is now on trial for a second time.
Howard Haskins’ first murder trial ended in a mistrial.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is live outside the Allegheny Courthouse, where she heard opening statements today.
Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for what was said as the family and friends of the victim and the accused prepare to go through the trial all over again.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group