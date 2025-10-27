Local

Second trial begins for man accused of shooting, killing Pittsburgh teen in Strip District

PITTSBURGH — More than four years after honor student Ahmir Tuli was murdered outside his mother’s restaurant, the man who police say pulled the trigger is now on trial for a second time.

Howard Haskins’ first murder trial ended in a mistrial.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

