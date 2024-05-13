Section of North Park road to close to pedestrians, bicyclists for bridge repair

If you walk or bicycle in North Park, be prepared for some changes on Walter Road for most of the summer so repair work can be done on Pine Creek North Branch Bridge No. 3.

Some parkgoers told Channel 11 they have noticed the wear and tear.

Just over 2,200 vehicles a day drive over the bridge, which is rated in fair condition based on National Bridge Inspection Standards.

So that improvements can be made, the Allegheny County Dept of Public Works will close the northbound shoulder on Walter Road between Lake Shore Drive and Tennis Court Drive in North Park at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14.

During construction, cars can still use the bridge. However, the pedestrian and bicycle lanes on that section of the road and the parking at the dog park lot will close.

