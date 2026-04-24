Security efforts working as planned at NFL Draft, visitors say they feel safe

PITTSBURGH — Security is very tight for the NFL Draft. It’s a massive, collaborative effort from local, state and federal agencies. As of now, there are no known credible threats.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle spoke with the mayor’s chief of staff, Dan Gilman, and he says the security plan has gone off without a hitch.

Police were in boats patrolling the three rivers, and in helicopters watching from above the Acrisure Stadium.

On the ground, officers were on nearly every corner.

Gilman says this security plan has been in the works for more than a year.

“The plan has been in place and you are seeing it. Worked out exactly as we had hoped,” Gilman said.

While city police have been hit hard by retirements and resignations, they’re down about 200 officers. Gilman said other agencies have stepped up to fill the void.

“We feel very comfortable. Fire, EMS, police, our partner agencies, what you see, what you don’t see. We have great confidence in the plan in place and the ability to implement it,” Gilman said.

Federal, state and local law enforcement officers are also relying on a network of surveillance cameras, as well as bomb sniffing dogs.

Heavy-duty metal barricades are set up at checkpoints around the draft stage.

Earle asked one visitor what they thought about all of the security measures.

“I have seen them. I like the fact that it’s not in your face. No, it’s actually very nice but you can feel the presence,” said Bill Rae from Mount Pleasant.

During the past couple of months, there’s been an issue with unruly teens running around downtown, causing chaos, but the city says there are enough police officers out and about to stop anything like that before it happens.

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