Security increasing at Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh locations due to conflict in Israel

PITTSBURGH — The conflict overseas has the local Jewish community on high alert.

Officials tell Channel 11 they are dealing with threats and are beefing up security.

“We’ve received so many calls from our law enforcement partners saying ‘What do you need?’ and we are increasing our security presence at most, if not all, our locations,” Shawn Brokos said. She’s the security director for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

She’s tasked with protecting more than 60 physical locations.

“We want to make sure there is a visible deterrent at these locations. We know this is a rapidly evolving situation and we continue to receive threats,” she said - adding that most of the threats are coming over social media.

It’s not uncharted territory for the Jewish Federation. Recently, the organization used grant money to increase security during the trial of Tree of Life shooter Robert Bowers.

“It’s hauntingly familiar. In that case, we were preparing for threats by white supremacists. We’re now shifting from domestic terrorism to foreign terrorism.”

She has a message for the Jewish community.

“Gather together. Heal together. That is so important and it’s such a resilient community. But do so with situational awareness. If you see something, say something.”

The Jewish Federation is a non-profit and relies heavily on grant money to help pay for security.

