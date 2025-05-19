See inside this Cranberry Township home that’s for sale for $2.65M (photos)

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A home is currently for sale within the Forest Edge community in Cranberry Township for $2.65 million.

The home is located at 133 Morningside Dr., and it is listed for sale with Nancy Kaclik of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. It has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. It was constructed in 2021 and is situated on a 0.6-acre lot.

The first floor boasts an open floor plan, with a private office and a dining room with a wet bar on either side of the main entryway. The gourmet kitchen includes a breakfast nook and access to an oversized covered patio. The first floor also houses the family room, which has a two-story stone fireplace and a wall of windows, as well as a flex room with access to a full bathroom.

