See inside this mid-century modern Shadyside home that's for sale for $2.2M (photos)

PITTSBURGH — A home in the Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh is currently for sale for $2.2 million.

The home is located at 90 E Woodland Rd., and it is listed for sale with Kelly Meade of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

It’s a mid-century modern style home, designed by architect Tasso Katselas and originally constructed in 1960. It has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one partial bathroom, and it is located on a cul-de-sac in a private, wooded enclave. It’s also located within walking distance of many of the bustling East End corridors, including Shadyside and Squirrel Hill, and is in close proximity to major hospitals and universities. It is situated on a 0.4-acre lot.

