See inside this Tudor-style home in Shadyside that’s for sale for almost $2.5M

PITTSBURGH — A home is currently for sale in the Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh for almost $2.5 million.

The home is located at 18 W. Woodland Rd., near Mellon Park and Chatham University amongst other nearby amenities, and it is listed for sale with Coco Rudolf of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

The Tudor-style home, which was built in 1910, has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. It features hardwood floors, woodwork and leaded glass windows throughout and has three functioning fireplaces. It totals 5,500 square feet in size.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group