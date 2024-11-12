See inside this Upper St. Clair home that’s for sale for $2.5 million

UPPER SAINT CLAIR, Pa. — A home is currently for sale in Upper St. Clair for nearly $2.5 million.

The home is located at 1271 Redfern Dr., and it is listed for sale with Cindy Ingram and Ken Clever of Coldwell Banker Realty. It is located within Deerfield Manor, and the property backs to the grounds of the private Woodland Hills Swim Club.

The colonial style, two-story home includes five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bathroom. It totals approximately 7,000 square feet in size. The first floor of the home includes a gourmet kitchen that opens to the family room, dining room, a breakfast nook, adjacent front porch and a sunroom. From the sunroom, there is direct access to a covered front patio, an outdoor fireplace and a level fenced yard.

