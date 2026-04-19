Seemingly never-ending game finally does; Pirates fall to Rays in 13

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The game started nearly seven hours before it ended. Both teams nearly ran out of players. It seemed like it would never end until it finally did.

The Pirates and Rays finally settled their matchup in the top of the 13th inning, with Cedric Mullins’ two-run home run lifting Tampa Bay to an 8-7 win over the Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday night.

Bottom 1st, 2-0 PIT: Bryan Reynolds drew a two-out walk against Rays starter Drew Rasmussen and Ryan O’Hean followed with a towering two-run home run to right field.

Bottom 4th, 4-0 PIT: The second hit of the game by the Pirates (12-9) was also a two-run home run. Marcell Ozuna took Rasmussen deep to left field to double the lead.

Top 5th, 5-4 TB: Tampa Bay’s offense came out of the delay with some juice, scoring five runs against Pittsburgh’s bullpen. Junior Caminero doubled home the first run and scored on Jonathan Aranda’s base hit. Jonny DeLuca then delivered a pinch-hit two-run double to tie the game. Cedric Mullins capped off the outburst with an RBI single to center. Four runs were charged to Cam Sanders and one went on the ledger of Evan Sisk.

Bottom 8th, 5-5: On a 3-2 pitch from Bryan Baker with two outs, Nick Yorke singled home Brandon Lowe to draw even with the Rays (12-8).

Top 11th, 6-5 TB: Taylor Walls came all the way around to score from first base on a throwing error from Yohan Ramírez. Walls broke for second, Ramírez turned and threw to first but was charged with an error after the ball ended up all the way down the line.

Bottom 11th, 6-6: Nick Yorke advanced to third on a Spencer Horwitz groundout to first base and hustled home on Konnor Griffin’s grounder to second base, beating a throw home to tie the game.

Top 13th, 8-6 TB: Cedric Mullins led off the 13th inning with a two-run home run off Yohan Ramírez.

Bottom 13th, 8-7 TB: Konnor Griffin’s two-out single brought the Pirates within a run but they were unable to push across the tying run.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group