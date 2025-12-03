Self-proclaimed influencer faces federal indictment, accused of stalking women from gyms

PITTSBURGH — A self-proclaimed social media influencer accused of cyberstalking women is facing more charges.

The Department of Justice said a federal grand jury indicted Brett Dadig, 31, of Whitehall on 14 counts on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say he stalked and harassed more than 10 women in five states. They said he would meet the women at fitness centers and harass and threaten them on his podcast and social media.

Police said he would photograph the women without their consent and post pictures of them online. They added he would show up to their houses and places of business, sometimes attempting to get them fired.

Online, police say he posted threats in which he referenced breaking his victims’ jaws and fingers, dead bodies, burning down gyms, strangling people, being “God’s assassin,” and his victims suffering “judgment day.”

He’s banned from F-45 in the South Hills, Flo Yoga and Orange Theory Fitness.

All locations are connected to South Hills Village Mall, where he’s also banned.

Victims come from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, Iowa and New York , the DOJ said.

“He also ignored trespass orders and protection-from-abuse orders. We remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners to protect our communities from menacing individuals such as Dadig,” First Assistant United States Attorney Rivetti said.

If convicted, Dadig could serve a minimum sentence of a year for each charge and a total maximum sentence of up to 70 years in prison.

