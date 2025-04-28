Semi-truck carrying debris from demolition overturns in Beaver County

A semi-truck carrying debris from a demolition overturned in Beaver County Monday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Cannelton Road where it intersects Constitution Boulevard in Darlington Township.

Officials on scene said the truck was carrying debris from a demolition in Aliquippa.

The driver suffered a shoulder injury.

Traffic is not impacted.

