Semi-truck carrying debris from demolition overturns in Beaver County

A semi-truck carrying debris from a demolition overturned in Beaver County Monday morning.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on Cannelton Road where it intersects Constitution Boulevard in Darlington Township.
Officials on scene said the truck was carrying debris from a demolition in Aliquippa.
The driver suffered a shoulder injury.
Traffic is not impacted.
