Sen. John Fetterman, wife Gisele involved in weekend car crash

WASHINGTON — Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and his wife Gisele were involved in a car crash on Sunday morning.

The crash happened along Interstate 70 in Maryland, NBC News reports.

Fetterman was evaluated at a local hospital and was treated for a bruised shoulder. He and his wife were discharged from the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

NBC reports that the senator plans to be back in Washington for votes this week.

A spokesperson for Fetterman told Channel 11 that he and Gisele are doing well and are happy to be back in Braddock.

