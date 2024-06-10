Local

Sen. John Fetterman, wife Gisele involved in weekend car crash

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

John Fetterman Congress Returns To Capitol Hill Including Senators McConnell And Fetterman After Long Absences WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) waves to reporters as he arrives at the U.S. Capitol on April 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. Fetterman is returning to the Senate following six weeks of treatment for clinical depression. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WASHINGTON — Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and his wife Gisele were involved in a car crash on Sunday morning.

The crash happened along Interstate 70 in Maryland, NBC News reports.

Fetterman was evaluated at a local hospital and was treated for a bruised shoulder. He and his wife were discharged from the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

NBC reports that the senator plans to be back in Washington for votes this week.

A spokesperson for Fetterman told Channel 11 that he and Gisele are doing well and are happy to be back in Braddock.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Indiana Co. man wanted by state police for unlawfully entering apartment, approaching woman in bed
  • 3 people from Butler County killed in single-vehicle crash in northwestern Pennsylvania
  • Chicora community holds vigil to remember 3 Butler County men killed in crash
  • VIDEO: WATCH: Channel 11 obtains video of moments leading up to deadly shooting in Uptown Pittsburgh
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read