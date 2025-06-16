Senators propose moving DOE fossil fuel energy office to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Legislation introduced by Pennsylvania’s two senators would move a U.S. Department of Energy office that handles natural gas and coal to Pittsburgh.

S. 2044, “A bill to require the Secretary of Energy to relocate the Office of Fossil Energy and Management to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,” was introduced by U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pennsylvania, and U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania. McCormick is the prime sponsor and Fetterman co-sponsor for the bill, that was referred Thursday to the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

The Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management is headquartered at the Forrestal Building on Independence Avenue SW in Washington. It has 750 employees who are involved in research, development and deployment of projects for fossil fuel production and critical minerals mining, including topics like power plant efficiency, carbon capture and storage, emissions control, and for technology to improve oil and gas production.

It also manages the National Energy Technology Laboratory, which are labs in South Park and Morgantown, West Virginia, among other places where energy innovation and research is done.

