Senior farmers market vouchers now available in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — The Butler County Area Agency on Aging has released the distribution schedule for its 2025 Senior Farmers Market Voucher Program.

Vouchers are being given out now through July 17 at various locations in the county. You can view the full distribution schedule by clicking here.

Available while supplies last, the vouchers provide $5 each for purchasing fruits, vegetables and herbs grown in Pennsylvania from participating farms.

Eligible seniors will receive five vouchers, totaling $25 per person.

Individuals must be 60 years or older and meet certain income guidelines to receive vouchers.

You can find the 2025 eligibility and proximity form by clicking here. Additional rules can be found here.

The Area Agency on Aging office itself will distribute vouchers beginning July 21, but seniors are strongly encouraged to get theirs from a distribution site before they run out.

