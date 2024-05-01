‘Serious damage’ done to Ambridge park, splash pad

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Ambridge police are investigating damage done to a park and splash pad.

Police said over the last several weeks, “serious damage” happened to the playground equipment at the 8th Street Park and the new Henning Street splash pad. Brand new shrubs were also stolen and the entrance fence was bent to get into the splash pad.

The department is working to catch the suspects who are causing the damage. They also said if a child is caught vandalizing the park, they will be fully prosecuted.

Ambridge police are asking for all residents to report any suspicious activity near the parks to the department immediately.

“The Borough of Ambridge is trying very hard to give the community great parks for entertainment and a place where children can enjoy the playgrounds and the water park. Please!!! Help us keep these parks nice for our community,” Ambridge Police Chief John A. DeLuca said.

