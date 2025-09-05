Seven Springs Autumnfest in running for USA TODAY 10Best Fall Festivals list

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. — A local fall festival is competing to be called one of America’s best.

Seven Springs Autumnfest is one of 20 fall festivals nominated for the USA TODAY 10Best Fall Festivals list.

You can vote for your favorite fall festival once per day until noon on Monday by clicking here. The 10 winners will be announced Sept. 17.

Located at Seven Springs Borough in Fayette and Somerset counties, Seven Springs Autumnfest takes place at a mountain resort, giving visitors a unique look at the surrounding fall foliage.

Visitors can explore a pumpkin patch and hay maze, go on chairlift rides, listen to live music and enjoy local food vendors and craft artisans during the three-weekend festival, according to the 10Best voting page.

