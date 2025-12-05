Seven Springs Mountain Resort completing finishing touches ahead of 2025 opening day

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. — Seven Springs Mountain Resort is prepping for opening day. The resort staff has been working to put the finishing touches on the slopes before guests arrive.

“We have close to 75% retention rate for our seasonal employees. There are many groups of employees that are families who have been here for three or four generations, which is almost unheard of,” said Vice President and General Manager of Seven Springs, Brett Cook.

Seven Springs Resort crews are getting ready for opening day on Saturday, December 6th. For the first time in a few years, the resort will be opening daily to kick off the season.

“We are taking advantage of what Mother Nature is giving us,” said Cook. “The cold temps are phenomenal and our team has done an amazing job.”

Seasonal employees make up 50% of the resort staff. They can be found in all areas, such as dining, lodging, snow operations, and more. Channel 11 got a behind-the-scenes look at how the 10-foot snow piles get moved in order to ready the slopes.

This year, Seven Springs will introduce a sensory room. Over 300 staff across Hidden Valley, Seven Springs, and Laurel Mountain were trained in autism readiness during the off-season.

“This place can be very overwhelming on occasion,” said Cook. “So this is a pretty thoughtful and inclusive space that is a calm and cool space to just gather your thoughts.”

The resort is also replacing the bistro restaurant with Rolling Chopsticks, a ramen bowl, and a sushi restaurant. Cook said with the snow conditions, staffing, and changes being complete, they are ready for their guests.

“Get ready to have the best time of the season!” said Cook.

They will soon announce the opening days for Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain.

