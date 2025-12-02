Seven Springs Mountain Resort announces opening date, new additions

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. — Seven Springs Mountain Resort has announced its opening date for this season.
Skiers, snowboarders and tubers will be welcomed to shred on Saturday, Dec. 6.
Lift access begins at 8 a.m.
The announcement comes on the same day that the first significant snowfall of the season hit Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas.
Seven Springs said they have made a few upgrades and additions. In the offseason, the resort has:
- Installed 1,600 feet of 20-inch snowmaking main along Lost Boy Trail and replaced piping for snowmaking water recovery to Tahoe Pumphouse for improved sustainability and system performance.
- Upgraded lift infrastructure with new grips on North Face Lift, haul rope for Gunnar Lift, a new bull wheel for the Polar Bear Express, and a gearbox for the Southwind Lift.
- Updated lighting in select areas, including Avalanche and Giant Steps slopes and Arctic Blast.
- Initiated an accessibility improvement project at the hotel that will provide additional ADA parking and heated sidewalks.
- Introduced thoughtful enhancements to support neurodiverse guests. From complimentary Sensory Bags with fidget tools and communication aids to a newly launched sensory-friendly space at Seven Springs, the resort is creating more welcoming, calming environments for all. Nearly 300 team members have also completed autism-readiness training to ensure our guests feel supported.
- The Rolling Chopstick, formerly 7/10 Bistro, will begin serving freshly prepared sushi, hearty ramen bowls, and sweet mochi ice cream, conveniently located next to the Bowling Alley.
- Slopeside – enjoy an elevated menu featuring bold flavors like Baked Brie, a Classic Charcuterie Board, Cherry Port Duck Breast, and Vegan Tempeh Stir Fry, alongside beloved favorites such as French Onion Soup, Stuffed Shrimp Michelle, and the New York Strip Steak Sizzler.
- Helen’s Restaurant, launching a new winter menu with chef-inspired dishes, decadent house-made desserts, and craft cocktails. Plus, weekend brunch returns Saturdays and Sundays starting in late December.
The first chair riders at Polar Bear Express will be a part of a banner break and receive prizes.
A live DJ, cookies and cocoa will also be available for guests’ enjoyment.
Seven Springs has events planned for New Year’s Eve and other special deals available this season, including a Special Olympics competition in February.
