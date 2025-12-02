Seven Springs Mountain Resort announces opening date, new additions

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. — Seven Springs Mountain Resort has announced its opening date for this season.

Skiers, snowboarders and tubers will be welcomed to shred on Saturday, Dec. 6.

Lift access begins at 8 a.m.

The announcement comes on the same day that the first significant snowfall of the season hit Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas.

Seven Springs said they have made a few upgrades and additions. In the offseason, the resort has:

Installed 1,600 feet of 20-inch snowmaking main along Lost Boy Trail and replaced piping for snowmaking water recovery to Tahoe Pumphouse for improved sustainability and system performance.

Upgraded lift infrastructure with new grips on North Face Lift, haul rope for Gunnar Lift, a new bull wheel for the Polar Bear Express, and a gearbox for the Southwind Lift.

Updated lighting in select areas, including Avalanche and Giant Steps slopes and Arctic Blast.

Initiated an accessibility improvement project at the hotel that will provide additional ADA parking and heated sidewalks.

Introduced thoughtful enhancements to support neurodiverse guests. From complimentary Sensory Bags with fidget tools and communication aids to a newly launched sensory-friendly space at Seven Springs, the resort is creating more welcoming, calming environments for all. Nearly 300 team members have also completed autism-readiness training to ensure our guests feel supported.

The Rolling Chopstick, formerly 7/10 Bistro, will begin serving freshly prepared sushi, hearty ramen bowls, and sweet mochi ice cream, conveniently located next to the Bowling Alley.

Slopeside – enjoy an elevated menu featuring bold flavors like Baked Brie, a Classic Charcuterie Board, Cherry Port Duck Breast, and Vegan Tempeh Stir Fry, alongside beloved favorites such as French Onion Soup, Stuffed Shrimp Michelle, and the New York Strip Steak Sizzler.

Helen’s Restaurant, launching a new winter menu with chef-inspired dishes, decadent house-made desserts, and craft cocktails. Plus, weekend brunch returns Saturdays and Sundays starting in late December.

The first chair riders at Polar Bear Express will be a part of a banner break and receive prizes.

A live DJ, cookies and cocoa will also be available for guests’ enjoyment.

Seven Springs has events planned for New Year’s Eve and other special deals available this season, including a Special Olympics competition in February.

Click here for a look at the resort’s schedule.

Seven Springs Mountain Resort announces opening date, new additions (HLEWIS/Seven Springs Mountain Resort)

