Seven Springs reopens its iconic 13-foot halfpipe

Seven Springs has officially reopened its iconic 13-foot halfpipe for the 2025/26 winter season.

The halfpipe has long been a centerpiece of the resort’s terrain-park identity. This year, the feature has been completely rebuilt and relocated to a new high-visibility area of the resort.

Its reopening coincides with an Olympic year, providing a dedicated venue for East Coast athletes to develop freestyle skills as halfpipe competitions gain global attention.

The rebuilt halfpipe is approximately 350 feet long. It features clean walls and smooth transitions that maintenance crews shaped using snowcats over several days before the official opening.

The 13-foot height is designed to be approachable for both skiers and snowboarders. It serves as a venue for riders to learn fundamentals and sharpen technique without the intimidation associated with larger pipes.

The new location was selected to increase visibility for spectators. Resort officials moved the feature to a spot intended to provide a better setting for on-mountain storytelling and high-energy visuals.

