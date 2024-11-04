Several CitiParks buildings will close to general public on Election Day

PITTSBURGH — On Election Day, several CitiParks Recreation and Healthy Active Living Senior Centers will be closed to the general public.
Pittsburgh city officials say this is because several of the CitiParks facilities serve as polling places.
These are the following locations that will be used only as polling places on Tuesday:
HEALTHY ACTIVE LIVING SENIOR CENTERS
- Beechview, 1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- Hazelwood, 5344 Second Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15207
RECREATION CENTERS
- Ammon, 2217 Bedford Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
- Arlington, 2201 Salisbury Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
- Brookline,1400 Oakridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15226
- Paulson,1201 Paulson Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
- Warrington, 329 Warrington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
- West Penn, 450 30th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Four locations will be open, serving lunch and hosting limited activities while also being used as polling places. Those locations are:
- Greenfield, 745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
- Mount Washington, 122 Virginia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
- South Side, 12th & Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
- Sheraden, 720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204
Normal operations resume on Wednesday.
