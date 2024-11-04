Several CitiParks buildings will close to general public on Election Day

PITTSBURGH — On Election Day, several CitiParks Recreation and Healthy Active Living Senior Centers will be closed to the general public.

Pittsburgh city officials say this is because several of the CitiParks facilities serve as polling places.

These are the following locations that will be used only as polling places on Tuesday:

HEALTHY ACTIVE LIVING SENIOR CENTERS

Beechview, 1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Hazelwood, 5344 Second Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15207

RECREATION CENTERS

Ammon, 2217 Bedford Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Arlington, 2201 Salisbury Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210

Brookline,1400 Oakridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15226

Paulson,1201 Paulson Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Warrington, 329 Warrington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210

West Penn, 450 30th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Four locations will be open, serving lunch and hosting limited activities while also being used as polling places. Those locations are:

Greenfield, 745 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Mount Washington, 122 Virginia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15211

South Side, 12th & Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Sheraden, 720 Sherwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15204

Normal operations resume on Wednesday.

