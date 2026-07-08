Several PRT buses will take detours due to Picklesburgh

PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses will be detouring for over a week during the city’s popular Picklesburgh food festival.

The festival itself is said to be the biggest one yet, running from July 16-19.

But some bus detours start before then, and most will last several days after the festival is over. That’s because streets close and reopen in stages to accommodate setup, event activities and teardown.

Below are the planned detours and the dates that they’re expected to run:

Sunday, July 12 – Tuesday, July 21

Buses that normally use the Roberto Clemente (Sixth Street) Bridge, the Andy Warhol (Seventh Street) Bridge, and Fort Duquesne Boulevard between Seventh Street and Stanwix Street, will instead use the Rachel Carson (Ninth Street) Bridge.



Routes affected include the 1-Freeport Road, 2-Mount Royal, 6-Spring Hill, 8-Perrysville, 11-Fineview, 12-McKnight, 13-Bellevue, 15-Charles, 16-Brighton, and 17-Shadeland.



The bus stop at Sandusky Street and Isabella Street will not be served.

Tuesday, July 14 – Tuesday, July 21

The following routes will detour around the closure of Fourth Avenue between Stanwix Street and Wood Street:



51-Carrick, 52L-Homeville Limited, 53L-Homestead Park Limited, 54-North Side-Oakland-South Side, and 58-Greenfield.



Buses will continue on Stanwix Street, turn right onto Liberty Avenue, right onto Sixth Avenue, right onto Smithfield Street, and left onto Fourth Avenue to resume their regular routes.

Additional Detours Beginning Friday, July 17

For the America’s Mile event, buses will not serve the bus stops at Seventh Street and Penn Avenue and Fort Duquesne Boulevard at Sixth Street.



Detours will begin at approximately 6 p.m. and continue until about 11 p.m.

Riders should give themselves additional travel time during the detours. Click here for complete detour information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group