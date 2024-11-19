Local

Several students on school van involved in crash in Greensburg, officials say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Westmoreland County map Westmoreland County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A school van was involved in a crash in Greensburg early Tuesday morning.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to Locust Valley Road and Old Salem Road at 6:33 a.m.

Dispatchers said several students that were on the van are being evaluated by EMS. It’s unclear if anyone was taken to the hospital from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read