Several students on school van involved in crash in Greensburg, officials say

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A school van was involved in a crash in Greensburg early Tuesday morning.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to Locust Valley Road and Old Salem Road at 6:33 a.m.

Dispatchers said several students that were on the van are being evaluated by EMS. It’s unclear if anyone was taken to the hospital from the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group