Sewickley Academy adds rowing to athletics roster

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — Sewickley Academy announced Thursday that a rowing team will be added to its roster of athletic teams.

“The introduction of rowing reflects the Academy’s commitment to providing diverse extracurricular activities that cater to the interests and talents of all students,” school officials said in a news release.

The addition of the rowing team comes in partnership with the Pittsburgh Rowing Club, which will provide coaching and training facilities to the school. They will be coached by Romanian Olympic rower Florin Curuea.

“Rowing offers numerous benefits beyond physical fitness, including fostering teamwork, discipline, and perseverance. As students embark on this new athletic endeavor, they will have the opportunity to develop valuable life skills that extend beyond the water,” school officials said. “The inaugural rowing season at Sewickley Academy will be an exciting journey filled with growth, achievement, and memorable experiences for all participants. We look forward to witnessing our students excel both on and off the water as they embrace this new athletic challenge.”

