Sewickley Academy students can now play football through new co-op with Moon Area School District

Sewickley Academy students will be able to participate in a sport being offered for the first time in the school’s nearly 200-year history.

Starting in the fall, Sewickley Academy students in grades 7-12 will have the opportunity to participate in middle school, junior varsity or varsity football through a co-op with Moon Area School District.

The partnership is pending final approval by the governing boards of the WPIAL and the PIAA.

Sewickley Academy students will be coached alongside Moon Area School District athletes by Coach Ryan Linn.

