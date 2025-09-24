Sewickley Public Library announces reopening date after air conditioner leak causes water damage

SEWICKLEY, Pa. — The Sewickley Public Library has announced its reopening date after an air conditioner leak left parts of the building flooded.

Repairs have been ongoing since the water damage was discovered on Friday in Allegheny County’s oldest public library.

On Wednesday, the library said it will reopen on Thursday at 1 p.m. and resume regular business hours. Visitors are welcome to browse, borrow and connect at that time.

Work is not entirely complete, though. Some restrictions are in place.

A number of computers have been relocated to the Adult Department and may be limited.

The community room is also closed. Events usually scheduled to happen there have been adjusted. Those changes are marked on the library’s calendar.

If you were unable to pick up a hold during the closure, no worries. Those have been extended.

The Broadside Terrace Garden party that was scheduled to take place this week has been pushed back to Oct. 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

