Sexual predator arrested after sting set up by private organization in Mercer County, police say

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — An area police department says a sexual predator is in custody.

The Sharon Police Department says around 10 p.m. on March 1, investigators were contacted by Predator Poachers, a private organization that tries to identify sexual predators, about a man they lured to the Sharon area.

The organization told police the man, who investigators later identified as Calvin Kendall, 47, of Vandergrift, came to the Sharon location with the intent of having a sexual encounter with a child and her mother.

Kendall was arrested “based on the information and evidence presented to officers at the scene.” In an interview with police later on, he reportedly “made incriminating statements regarding this incident and his intent.”

The Sharon Police Department says Kendall is facing charges of statutory sexual assault of a person between 8 and 11 years old and sexual assault. He’s in custody at the Mercer County Jail awaiting arraignment.

