‘Sexually violent predator’ from Beaver County sentenced for assaulting child repeatedly, AG says

A Beaver County man deemed a “sexually violent predator” by a judge has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a child several times, Attorney General Dave Sunday announced Wednesday.

Stanley David Burden, 54, of Aliquippa, pleaded guilty to the felony charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and related offenses. He was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

Burden must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and will serve five years on probation following release from prison and parole.

“Protecting children is a core mission of the Office of Attorney General that was carried out admirably by our investigative team,” Attorney General Sunday said. “Thanks to the courage of the brave survivor, this predator will not be able to harm another child and will serve decades in prison for his despicable acts.”

The AG’s office said during the investigation, the victim told authorities about repeated instances of sexual abuse that happened at a Beaver County campground. Burden told the victim not to tell anybody.

That investigation stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Lawrence County related to Burden possessing and distributing child pornography. The AG’s office said that the child involved was interviewed and told investigators they were sexually abused by Burden. The Office of the Attorney General charged Burden in both Beaver and Lawrence counties.

Burden pleaded guilty in Lawrence County to sexual abuse of children, production of child sexual abuse material, sexual abuse of children-possession of child sexual abuse material, and criminal use of a communication facility. That sentencing is pending.

