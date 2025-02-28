Shadyside business owners remain optimistic despite recent, upcoming closures

PITTSBURGH — For decades, Walnut Street in the city’s Shadyside neighborhood has been a shopping destination, from locally owned businesses to restaurants and even major retailers. But over the past two years, we have seen several closures: including most recently Banana Republic and locally owned Maser Galleries a 50-year staple.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Banana Republic set to close Shadyside store after 30 years

On Friday, Channel 11 News took a closer look at the changes.

“Everybody said you will be out of business in six months, and here we are 50 years later and they are gone,” said Brenda Maser, owner of Maser Galleries.

Walking into Maser Galleries on Walnut Street, shoppers are easily transported to places around the world, with artwork from both international and local artists.

The studio has been a staple in Shadyside for 50 years, but recently the owners have made the difficult decision to close. They have slashed prices in half and working to sell their entire collection.

Owner Brenda Maser told Channel 11 News when the last few pieces leave the showroom floor, they will leave Walnut Street for good.

“We would love it if somebody would want to keep a gallery on Walnut Street, it is a great location, it is just time for me,” Maser said.

While it may be time for her business, Maser believes Walnut Street has a bright future and will remain a welcoming hub for small, locally owned businesses.

At Kards Unlimited, another local staple on Walnut Street, owner Amanda Blair agreed.

Kards Unlimited, a women-owned business has owned their building for decades.

“We have great foot traffic from college students and then obviously from people who live in the neighborhood and then people who are longtime customers,” Blair explained.

Owner Amanda Blair told Channel 11 News that she has seen the street evolve over the years, and said she believes it is transforming from an older crowd to younger shoppers, and in the past few years she has made her purchasing decision to cater to that crowd.

According to the Shadyside Chamber of Commerce foot traffic on Walnut Street is up 20 percent since 2023.

“It’s going to continue to evolve. There are more stores interested in coming. I talked to our real estate broker who shared that once one or two of these fill up, which will be happening soon, there will be very few openings on the street,” said John Henne, the Co-President of the Shady Chamber of Commerce.

But the block has been hit with major changes and closures.

“There used to be a lot of variety, there used to be a lot of dress shops and things that aren’t here anymore,” said Lois Zwibel.

Most recently Banana Republic announced it would close at the end of March following several business closures last year including Gap, Athleta, E.B. Pepper, and Footloose. In 2023, one of the few fine dining locations Acorn shut its doors, and the William Sonoma location has sat empty since 2022.

Shoppers said they will remain loyal to Walnut Street, but hope more local shops move in.

" I’ve been coming here since I was a kid, so I love Shady Side,” said Barry Zwibel.

As for Maser she is grateful and wishes 50 more years for the next generation of Walnut business owners.

“We just thank you for 50 years,” said Maser.

Maser Galleries will remain open with deep discounts for the next several weeks as they work to sell their collections for store hours you can visit their website: https://www.masergalleries.com/

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group