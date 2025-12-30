Shake Shack opens inside Ross Park Mall

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A popular burger chain just opened a new location in our area.

Shake Shack’s newest location in the Pittsburgh region opened at Ross Park Mall on Tuesday.

During the ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration, attendees got mini Shake Shack tote bags.

Throughout opening day, Shake Shack donated a dollar for every sandwich sold to the 412 Food Rescue, a nonprofit that rescues fresh surplus food and delivers it to people in need.

“This is our fifth partnership with 412, and we’re super excited to be helping the communities that help take care of where our guests come from and where our teammates come from,” Shake Shack CEO Rob Lynch said.

Shake Shack replaces the Panera Bread that closed down.

This isn’t the only new restaurant in our area that the chain is working on. A location just opened in Pittsburgh’s East End, and another is expected to open in Cranberry soon.

