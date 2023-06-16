Shaler Area High School baseball, softball, boys volleyball teams all advance to state championships

SHALER, Pa. — Some Shaler Area High School athletes have made history this season.

The baseball, softball and boy’s volleyball teams from one high school have all advanced to the state championship in the same year.

This is the first time this has ever happened at a high school in Pennsylvania.

Thursday night, the baseball team won the state title.

The boy’s volleyball team will play in their title game this weekend.

