Shaler Area School District postpones first day of school due to threat

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Shaler Area School District has postponed its first day of school due to a threat.

Superintendent Bryan E. O’Black, Ed.D. and Shaler Police Chief Sean Frank sent a letter to families stating that the threat was made early Monday morning and referenced “Shaler Schools.”

The letter says the person involved is believed to have no connection to the school district.

Due to the threat, the district postponed orientation day for students in Grades K, 4, 7, and 9 until Tuesday. In addition, the first day of school will now be on Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened to make this adjustment and do not take this decision lightly. The safety and security of our students and staff remain our highest priority. The District is working closely with local law enforcement, who are actively investigating the situation. We will fully cooperate to ensure that the individual responsible is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the letter says.

The letter ended by saying the district and police will continue to share updates with families as they become available. “Thank you for your understanding, cooperation, and support as we work together to keep our schools safe,” it says.

The Shaler Township Police and the Allegheny County Police Department are actively investigating.

