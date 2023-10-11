Shaler Area School District rallies around initiative to combat food insecurity

SHALER, Pa. — Students and families at an area school district are taking action to help those experiencing food insecurity within their community.

The Shaler Area School District calls its efforts The Backpack Initiative. The program was established back in 2014 at the district’s middle school to help students in need of weekend food supplies.

Families who participate in the program receive a bag packed with child-friendly, single-serving snacks, and easily prepared meals each week. There are no eligibility requirements to participate, other than completing a form.

The program is something the entire district rallies around. Food drives have been hosted at the elementary school and athletic events. Retired teachers even come in regularly to sort donations and pack bags.

“The action of each of these generous individuals is rooted in the conviction that caring for one another is a community endeavor,” a statement from the district said.

Those who would like to make donations, whether it’s food or monetary, can drop them off at the Scott Primary School. Checks should be payable to Shaler Area School District with Backpack Initiative in the memo.

